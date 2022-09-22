First MUSIAD branch opens in Uzbekistan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. The first branch of the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) was opened in Uzbekistan following MUSIAD's initiative,Trend reports citing TurkicWorld.

Along with Turkish and Uzbek businessmen Head of MUSIAD Mahmut Asmali and Ambassador of Türkiye to Uzbekistan Sardar Kelebek participated in the opening ceremony

"MUSIAD will make a huge contribution to further expansion of trade in both countries and in the region," Asmali said.

During the meeting with the participation of members of the board of MUSIAD and Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Vakhabov Davron issues of cooperation were discussed. A meeting was also held with members of MUSIAD Uzbekistan.

The delegation of MUSIAD visited historic sites and the Minor Mosque in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.