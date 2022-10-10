Entrepreneurs of Russian Nizhny Novgorod region plan business mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The Russian Nizhny Novgorod region plans to send a business mission to Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the Russian media.

According to the media, entrepreneurs of the region intend to present their products during a business mission in Baku from November 3 to November 5 this year.

"The mission participants will not only hold B2B [business-to-business] negotiations with Azerbaijani companies and meet with representatives of state authorities, but also visit the country's largest enterprises," the media said.

According to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Entrepreneurship of Russia Maxim Cherkasov, Azerbaijan is a popular foreign trade destination for Nizhny Novgorod companies.

"So, over the past year, the volume of non-primary exports to Azerbaijan almost doubled and amounted to $78.1 million. The Nizhny Novgorod region traditionally supplies plywood, medicines, hot-rolled steel and wheat to the country," Cherkasov noted.

The business mission will be organized by the Export Development Center of the Nizhny Novgorod Region under the ‘Acceleration of small and medium-sized business entities’ federal project of the ‘Small and medium-sized businesses and support for individual entrepreneurial initiatives’ national project.