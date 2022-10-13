Türkiye attaches great importance to Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. Türkiye attaches great importance to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the plenary session of 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia in Astana on October 13, Trend reports.

He also expressed his support for the revival of the modern Silk Road.

"Türkiye supports the revival of the modern Silk Road, which connects Asia and Europe, the country also attaches great importance to the project of East-West international transport corridor through the Caspian Sea," Erdogan said.