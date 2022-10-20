"Jabrayil" Junction Substation to provide more beneficial access to European energy markets - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. "Jabrayil" Junction Substation will provide more beneficial access to European energy markets, the Head of Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC Baba Rzayev said, informing the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev about the 330/110-kV substation, Trend reports on October 20.

According to Rzayev, the substation will ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity to the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur regions, meet the needs of ongoing megaprojects, gain additional and more profitable access through the Jabrayil-Nakhchivan-Agri (Türkiye) substations, and from there through the Turkish energy system to the European energy markets.

Besides, the substation will allow increased export opportunities, and after long years connect the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the common energy system of Azerbaijan, he added.

On October 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with the progress of construction work at the "Jabrayil" Junction Substation.