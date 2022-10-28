Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks possible inflation growth by end of 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) doesn’t rule out growth of inflation in the country by the end of 2022, Board Chairman of the CBA Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on October 28 in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Kazimov, in September this year inflation in Azerbaijan amounted to 15.6 percent, core inflation - 14.1 percent, food inflation - 21.8 percent, non-food inflation - 10.5, and inflation in the service sector - 11.4 percent.

"Further growth in the inflation is expected by 20 percent of producers. We believe that inflation in Azerbaijan is associated with imports," he added.