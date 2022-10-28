Azerbaijan records significant surge in tax revenues – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. Azerbaijan recorded a significant increase in the various sources of tax revenues from January through September 2022 against the same period of 2021, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

The minister wrote that the mining tax has more than doubled in Azerbaijan.

"The growth in income tax revenue amounted to 48.2 percent, in VAT – 27.8 percent, property tax – 24.6 percent, income tax of individuals – 22.4 percent, road tax – 15.8 percent, excise duty – 15.3 percent, land tax – 11.5 percent, and simplified tax increase stood at 10.1 percent," Jabbarov added.