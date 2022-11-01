Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.11 on October 31 compared to the previous price, amounting to $95.5 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on October 31 amounted to $93.34 per barrel, also down by $1.11 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.35 per barrel on October 31, lowering by $1.1 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.18 compared to the previous price and made up $92.85 per barrel.