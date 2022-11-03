Azerbaijan plans to allocate additional funds for educational loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Azerbaijan plans to allocate 8 million manat ($4.7 million) from the state budget for student educational loans, Trend reports citing draft law of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023.

The draft law noted that, taking into account the fund allocated in 2021 and 2022, the resource package of the Education Student Loan Fund (ESLF) will amount to 110 million manat ($6.4 million).

The draft law on "State budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" was submitted to the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) on October 24,2022.

The revenues to the state budget for 2023 are forecasted in the amount of 30.7 billion manat ($18 billion), which is 5.2 percent more that in 2022, and 16.4 percent more than in 2021, which is the highest indicator in the entire history of the country.