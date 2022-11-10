Business entities on Azerbaijan's liberated lands to use tax benefits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Business entities in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan will be able to use tax benefits, Deputy Head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy Samira Musayeva said at a meeting of the Parliament’s Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports on November 10.

According to Musayeva, taxpayers who will be registered in the liberated territories will be able to use property and land tax benefits for a ten-year period.

"This will also include non-operating incomes. Imports of raw materials for production areas will be also exempt from taxes for a period of 10 years. Besides, given the tourism potential of the liberated territories, along with property and land tax benefits, it’s planned to refund value-added tax in the amount of 30 percent," she explained.