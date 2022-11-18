Azerbaijan exempts raw materials for liberated territories from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The raw and other materials for the activities on the liberated territories are exempted from customs duties, Trend reports referring to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

This issue is reflected in the amendments to the law "On customs tariff" that were discussed during today's session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.

The bill envisions the exemption of the import of raw and other materials in the production areas of registered residents in the liberated territories from customs duties since January 1, 2023, for 10 years. The list of materials will be approved by the relevant executive authority.

The amendments were voted on and submitted during the first reading.