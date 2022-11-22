Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Baku Metro talks construction of new metro station (Exclusive)

Economy Materials 22 November 2022 16:33 (UTC +04:00)
Baku Metro talks construction of new metro station (Exclusive)

Follow Trend on

Samir Ali
Samir Ali
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The construction of the 'Hazi Aslanov-2' station on the Baku Metro's green line will continue in 2023, Chief Engineer for the Operation of Baku Metro CJSC Alikhan Osmanov told Trend.

According to him, construction work has been temporarily suspended.

"However, the building activities have been done to a great extent. The Baku Metro has sufficient capacity for proceeding with the station's construction in 2023," Osmanov said.

The total length of Baku metro lines accounts for 38.3 kilometers.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more