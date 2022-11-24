Azerbaijani SMBDA names number of applications for business activities in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Local and foreign entrepreneurs show sufficient interest in carrying out activities in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Azerbaijan Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov said on November 24, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at the Baku conference on the ‘Promotion of agritourism, agribusiness and food production through consulting services, creation and development of new value chains’ project.

According to him, the liberated territories of Azerbaijan have great potential as a new driving force for the development of the agricultural sector.

Water and other natural resources, favorable geographic location, and experience of historical specialization contribute to the development of the agricultural sector in the territories at a qualitatively new level, the board chairman noted.

"To date, the agency has registered more than 1,300 relevant applications from entrepreneurs. About 20 percent of incoming investment proposals are related to agriculture and the agrarian sector," Mammadov added.