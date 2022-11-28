Azerbaijani fund allocates concessional loan to stimulate local production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund, one of the main goals of which is to stimulate local production and business, has allocated a concessional loan to the Azerbaijani representative office of the Turkish Anka International Tarim Ticaret Company, Trend reports on November 28 via the tweet of the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

As part of measures to support local production, the fund has allocated 500,000 manat ($294,120) in concessional loans to the Azerbaijani representative office to finance the project aimed at the manufacturing of drip-irrigation pipes, the tweet said.