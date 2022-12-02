Azerbaijani Parliament discusses proposal to introduce new food market regulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. New regulations for the food market were proposed to be introduced in Azerbaijan within amendments to the law ‘On’ protection of consumers rights’ discussed at a joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s committees on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship and agrarian policy on December 2, Trend reports.

According to the proposal, in order to develop and implement the necessary measures to ensure the food security of the population, the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority annually compiles the food balance in the manner established by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority.

To compile the food balance, monthly data on the manufacturing of agricultural products by farmers, as well as on the greenhouses in which these products are grown, refrigerated warehouses and elevators in which they are stored, were proposed to be entered into the information system before the 10th day of the next month in the form determined by the authority (institution), established by the relevant executive authority.

The amendments also envisage bringing persons who don’t provide the above data to administrative liability in accordance with the procedure established by law.