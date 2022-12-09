Entrepreneurs of Russian Novgorod region aim to enter Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. A meeting was held at the representative office of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan with a delegation of business circles from the Novgorod region, which arrived on a business mission headed by the Deputy Director of the Novgorod Export Support Center Daria Yanveldt to the country, Trend reports on December 9.

Representative of the Russian Export Center in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov spoke in detail at the meeting about financial and non-financial instruments to support exporters, perspective areas of cooperation, features of product certification, and also stressed the importance of participating in specialized exhibitions held in Azerbaijan.

Yanveldt noted that the main products exported from the Novgorod region to Azerbaijan are sawn timber and fertilizers.

Besides, she presented children's products and household goods of a number of Novgorod companies, emphasizing the high export potential of the companies.