Russian Astrakhan region talks growth in trade turnover with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Russian Astrakhan region increased from January through September 2022, Trend reports on December 9 via region governor Igor Babushkin's publication on Telegram.

According to him, this figure exceeded the indicator of the same period last year by four times, and the indicator of 2021 – by two times.

In the first nine months of this year, the cargo turnover between the ports of Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 47 percent and amounted to 17,000 tons.

Besides, the publication said that on December 8, farmers of Astrakhan and Azerbaijan’s Absheron region took part in a joint conference on the agro-industrial complex, exchange experience in the fields of fish farming, animal husbandry and crop production.