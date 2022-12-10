Azerbaijan redeems Eurobonds ahead of schedule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The early purchase of a part (in the amount of $350 million) of public bonds (Eurobonds) traded by the Public Debt and Financial Liabilities Management Agency under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan from November 30 to December 12, 2022 in the amount of $1.25 billion was completed, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance told Trend.

According to the ministry, bonds were expected to be redeemed in 2024.

Bonds denominated in the foreign currency were redeemed at a price below par.