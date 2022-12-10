Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan redeems Eurobonds ahead of schedule

Economy Materials 10 December 2022 13:32 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan redeems Eurobonds ahead of schedule

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. The early purchase of a part (in the amount of $350 million) of public bonds (Eurobonds) traded by the Public Debt and Financial Liabilities Management Agency under the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan from November 30 to December 12, 2022 in the amount of $1.25 billion was completed, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance told Trend.

According to the ministry, bonds were expected to be redeemed in 2024.

Bonds denominated in the foreign currency were redeemed at a price below par.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more