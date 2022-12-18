Main directions of Zangilan development announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. There are five main areas of development that will directly contribute to the sustainable future of Zangilan. These areas include agriculture, mining, transport and logistics, tourism, and green energy, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan district, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region, Vahid Hajiyev said at a briefing on the work done under the "First State Program of the Great Return" to the territories liberated from occupation and upcoming plans.

Hajiyev noted that in the section of the Zangezur corridor passing through the territory of Azerbaijan, work on the construction of the railway line was completed by 40 percent, the road - by 70 percent. The process of building railways and roads, the constituent elements of the Zangezur corridor, designed to connect the countries of East and West, is also underway.

"Although the process of reconstruction of East Zangezur is associated with a sufficient number of difficulties, at the same time there are great opportunities. One of the main concerns is mine clearance and security. Ensuring security and stability is a priority for achieving resilience in cities and villages. One of the main obstacles to reconstruction efforts and the safe return of internally displaced persons is the massive contamination of liberated territories with mines and other explosive devices. Currently, the process of demining East Zangezur continues," Hajiyev said.