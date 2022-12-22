Central Bank of Azerbaijan puts short-term notes up for auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) hosted an auction for the Azerbaijani Central Bank's 168-day short-term notes worth 30 million manat ($17.6 million) on December 22, Trend reports citing the BSE.

According to the Central Bank, eight investors submitted 11 bids during the auction.

The total amount of bids at nominal prices reached 39.659 million manat ($23.3 million).

The average weighted price of one bond made up 96.4 manat or $56.7 (eight percent) in accordance with the bank's decision.

Following the auction, the placement volume of notes totaled 30 million manat ($17.6 million).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 8, 2023.