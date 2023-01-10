State budget of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan approved

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. The expenditures of the state budget of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are set at 614.652 million manat ($361.56 million), of which 132.12 million manat ($77.7 million) will be provided at the expense of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic budget revenues, and 482.43 manat ($283.7 million) - at the expense of subsidies allocated by Nakhchivan, Trend reports referring to the MPs of the Supreme Assembly Anar Ibrahimov and Etimad Mammadov.

They made the remark during an interview with journalists after the ninth session of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan of the sixth convocation.

"The socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is aimed at ensuring that it does not depend on subsidies and finances itself as independently as possible," the MPs said.

The session was attended by the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Fuad Najafli. During his speech, he gave relevant instructions.