Veyseloglu Group of Companies Announces its Monthly Retail Price Index

Veyseloglu Retail Index represents the dynamics in the overall price level of the most purchased products by the company’s customers.

The overall cost of the most purchased products in December 2022 was higher by 19,3% compared to December 2021. The prices of fresh/perishable products increased by 22,6%, the prices of non-perishable (dry, bulk, frozen foods, confectionery and soft drinks) products increased by 18,5%, and the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 6,0%.

Veyseloglu Retail Index has become popular amongst financial institutions and the expert community, as it provides a reliable alternative source of data in measuring consumers’ purchasing power. It also aims to assist ordinary consumers in budgeting for their monthly purchases. It is important to note that the index does not represent a precise level of inflation.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) is a dynamic and multi-faceted FMCG group that encompasses various areas of the supply chain, from production, to distribution, to logistics, to direct interaction with customers through its supermarket chains. VGC genuinely believes in sustainable business models, striving to generate long-term value for all stakeholders and the local communities.