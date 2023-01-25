New mining company established in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC has founded the Shahbulaq Mining company together with StarMining, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to the tweet, the new company is established in order to implement the Shahbulaq quarry project on Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"Currently, geological research works are being carried out in order to specify the reserve of the Shahbulaq deposit located in the Aghdam district," said the minister.

