Azerbaijan demonstrates success in field of agriculture - UN Resident Coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Improving the conditions of rural life in Azerbaijan is a priority for both the government and the UN, said UN Resident Coordinator Vladanka Andreeva during the National Forum on Agriculture Advisory Services, Trend reports.

According to her, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijan has demonstrated success in the field of agricultural development in recent years.

She also noted that women play a huge role in this field, adding that ensuring working conditions for women is a key direction in the inclusive development of the agricultural sector.

"In 2021, we reached an agreement with Azerbaijan on cooperation in the agricultural sector until 2025. As part of this agreement, cooperation is expected in the fields of inclusive growth, environmental protection, and support for the equality of doing business," she added.

National Forum on Agricultural Advisory Service (AAS) is the annual conference and programming event that brings together AAS actors that present their work and programs with the objectives of sharing and upgrading information and experiences, identifying new tendencies (political, economic, marketing, etc.) at the national level and determine and discuss priority technical topics of AAS nature. The AAS forum is also one of the mechanisms to inform government priorities and policies.