Azerbaijan names volume of products sold by residents of industrial zones in 2022 (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The residents of Azerbaijan's industrial zones sold products worth 2.9 billion manat ($1.7 billion), of which 1.1 billion manat ($647.06 million) fell one export, said Chairman of the Economic Zones Development Agency Elshad Nuriyev at the press conference on results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to him, the growth in sales amounted to 22.7 percent compared to 2021, and in exports - 13 percent.

The share of industrial zones in the production of oil products amounted to 16.7 percent in 2022, and in exports - 29.5 percent.

A total of 28 business entities obtained resident status in industrial zones administered by Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy in 2022. Residents registered in industrial zones plan to invest a total of 171 million manat ($100.5 million) and create more than 2,400 jobs.

Currently, as many as 116 business entities have resident status in industrial zones, of which 65 have already started their operations. The overall investment volume totals 7 billion manat ($4.1 billion).