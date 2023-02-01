Azerbaijan to welcome new enterprises in Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in 2023 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 12:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Four new enterprises are planned to be launched in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park in 2023, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan Elshad Nuriyev said during a press conference dedicated to the 2022 results, Trend reports.

According to him, these are Azerbaijan Vanhong Ceramics Co LLC (with Chinese capital) for the production of ceramic tiles, AK Pack LLC for the production of matte and glossy packaging, Novus Plastica LLC for the processing of polymer products, and UPI – Universal Packing Industry CJSC for the production of packaging products.

"These enterprises are expected to offer more than 600 permanent jobs with a total investment of over 90 million manat ($52.9 million)," he said.

In 2022, 28 business entities received resident status in industrial zones (two of which became residents of the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park), while a total of 116 business entities have received resident status to date.