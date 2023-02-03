Baku SME House offers services for food industry entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Business entities working in the food industry, may apply to the Baku SME House for registration and other services, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

According to the agency, Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency provides services for the registration and approval of catering facilities, the registration of catering entities operating without catering facilities, and the issuance of an extract from the state register in the Baku SME House.

In addition, entrepreneurs can apply to the Baku SME House for confirmation, re-registration, suspension, or cancellation of registration.

The Baku SME House opened on January 6, 2023, in Baku with the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and is a single center for providing services to business entities. It offers a wide range of services from dozens of government agencies and private organizations. Besides, it has centers for the free provision of training services.

SME houses are open for entrepreneurs from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 18:00 (GMT+4).

Earlier, it was announced that Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) implement a number of joint projects in the field of food safety.

In addition, a total of 11 functioning regional branches of the Food Safety Agency have been established in Karabakh and East Zangezur Economic Regions.

On Jan. 30, 2023 Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary signed a “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in plant quarantine and plant protection between the Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary”.