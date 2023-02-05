Azerbaijan, Montenegro ink air transport agreement

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
5 February 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan and Montenegro have signed an air services agreement, Trend reports via the tweet of Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev.

"An air transport agreement between Azerbaijan and Montenegro has been signed today with the Vice-President of the Government of Montenegro and Minister of Capital Investments Ervin Ibrahimović, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan. This agreement will simplify mutual trips of citizens of the two countries and will have a positive impact on the development of tourism and cultural ties between our countries," reads the tweet.

