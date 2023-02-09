Azerbaijan's food safety system complies with world standards - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. The food safety system established in Azerbaijan complies with world standards, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli said at a conference on results of the EU twinning project on "Strengthening Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to Tahmazli, the EU is comprehensively assisting Azerbaijan in improving the food safety system.

He also noted that all the tasks set within the framework of the twinning project, which has been ongoing in Azerbaijan for 26 months, have been successfully completed.

"As part of the project, foreign specialists were involved, special training was held, and special laboratories were established, enabling to improve the protection of plants and provide the necessary conditions for their production," the chairman added.

Will be updated