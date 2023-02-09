Lithuania ready to help Azerbaijan to introduce advanced technologies in agriculture - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Lithuania seeks to assist Azerbaijan in the introduction of advanced technologies in the agricultural sector, Director of the State Plant Service under the Ministry of Agriculture of Lithuania Sergeus Fedotovas said at a conference on results of the EU twinning project on "Strengthening Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

He noted that previously Lithuania took part in the agricultural improvement program, and presently it’s ready to share experience in this area with Azerbaijan.

"Our cooperation with Azerbaijan began at a difficult time for everyone - in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite the difficulties, we were able to achieve results and successfully complete the program," Fedotovas added.

