Azerbaijan sees increase in number of mortgage agreements

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The number of issued technical passports and mortgage agreements in Azerbaijan increased from January through February 2023, Trend reports via the State Service on Property Issues under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy.

During this period, a technical inventory of 68,883 real estate objects was carried out and technical passports were drawn up, which is 74.1 percent more than in the same period last year.

The number of registered mortgage contracts increased by 22.8 percent compared to the same period last year and amounted to 12,102.

In January, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on an amendment to the law "On notary", amending notarial rules for registration and state registration of real estate.

According to the amendment, agreements on registration of a property subject to state registration for oneself or its mortgage are confirmed on the basis of documents confirming the ownership of the property being registered or pledged, on vehicles, as well as on their verification by a body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority or on the basis of data received in real time from the electronic information system.