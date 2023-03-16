UN announces amount of funds spent on projects in Azerbaijan for 2022

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 16. The UN allocated $37 million for various projects in Azerbaijan last year, the UN Resident Coordinator in the country Vladanka Andreeva said during the strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN in Aghdam, Trend reports.

According to Andreeva, environmental protection, gender equality issues and sustainable development goals are priority areas of bilateral cooperation between the UN and Azerbaijan.

"The Framework Agreement, signed two years ago, demonstrated the range of our cooperation from 2021 to 2025," she said.

Andreeva stressed that the elimination of the mine threat is one of the most important areas of cooperation.

Azerbaijan's Aghdam hosts strategic consultations on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN.

The event is attended by the heads of Azerbaijan's Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Health, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Special Representatives of the President of Azerbaijan, employees of the Presidential Administration represented in the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, as well as senior officials of the offices of UN agencies operating in Azerbaijan.