Germany talks macroeconomic impact, if climate change is not tackled

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. Until the middle of this century, the cumulative macroeconomic impact would amount to 280 to 900 billion euros, if the climate change is not tackled, Steffi Lemke, German Federal Minister of the Environment, said, addressing the 9th Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue, Trend reports.

"These are huge sums that are difficult to imagine. And these are forecasts that motivate us as a government to act urgently and that is what we are doing," she said.

According to the minister, a nature-based energy transition is needed.

"So, the massively accelerated expansion of renewable energies, wind power, onshore/offshore, photovoltaics, electrolyzers. We have to manage these products in a way that is compatible with nature. That offsets the impact on nature so that we do not fuel another ecological crisis with this. And the energy transition itself also has to be carried out in a way that spares resources. Because we have a huge demand of raw materials. And we have to make huge investments in a short periods of time. We need to ensure sustainable funding and a raw material-sensitive energy transition," she explained.

Lemke pointed out that, in order to save raw materials, the Federal Ministry for the Environment is currently working on the circular economy strategy which places great focus on the development of functioning and closed-loop material cycles.

"In Germany, we will be using nature-based climate solutions. And these solutions will focus on re-cultivating and rehabilitating ecosystems. So, for example, we will be reforesting forests. We will be rehabilitating sea grass beds, and we will be rehabilitating floodplains for positive climate effects. This will have a positive influence on climate protection because these ecosystems can store carbon at a large scale. And if we want to continue using natural resources or if we continue losing natural resources through wildfires and droughts, we have to invest, on the other hand, to maintain ecosystem services and ecosystem functions," she noted.

According to the minister, this action program of nature-based solutions will be approved by the Federal Government tomorrow, as well as 4 billion euros of investments in this program in Germany in the coming 4 years.

"We want to make sure that rehabilitation can take place on a larger scale. And that is not only a contribution to climate protection. But also for maintaining biodiversity and that it is also a means of preventing the inevitable consequences of climate change that we can already foresee today," she said.