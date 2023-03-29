Labor Protection Center to be established in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Labor Protection Center will be created in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to General collective agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan Republic, Confederation of labor unions of Azerbaijan and National confederation of the organizations of entrepreneurs (employers) of the Azerbaijan Republic for 2023-2025.

At the same time, in accordance with the Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy, joint work on protection of labor and socio-economic rights of transnational corporations’ employees, working with foreign investment and operating in joint ventures, will be carried out.