Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 10 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 11 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 12 1.7 April 19 1.7 April 13 1.7 April 20 1.7 April 14 1.7 April 21 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0045 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0018 manat, to 1.8638 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 10 1.8519 April 17 1.8679 April 11 1.8504 April 18 1.8594 April 12 1.8575 April 19 1.8648 April 13 1.8681 April 20 1.8634 April 14 1.8818 April 21 1.8634 Average weekly 1.8619 Average weekly 1.8638

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged compared to the previous week.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 10 0.0209 April 17 0.0207 April 11 0.0208 April 18 0.0208 April 12 0.0208 April 19 0.0208 April 13 0.0207 April 20 0.0208 April 14 0.0208 April 21 0.0208 Average weekly 0.0208 Average weekly 0.0208

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0005 manat and made up 0.0876 manat.