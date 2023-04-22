Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 22 April 2023 16:17 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s foreign exchange market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 10

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 11

1.7

April 18

1.7

April 12

1.7

April 19

1.7

April 13

1.7

April 20

1.7

April 14

1.7

April 21

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0045 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate increased by 0.0018 manat, to 1.8638 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 10

1.8519

April 17

1.8679

April 11

1.8504

April 18

1.8594

April 12

1.8575

April 19

1.8648

April 13

1.8681

April 20

1.8634

April 14

1.8818

April 21

1.8634

Average weekly

1.8619

Average weekly

1.8638

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by 0.0001. The average AZN/RUB rate has remained unchanged compared to the previous week.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 10

0.0209

April 17

0.0207

April 11

0.0208

April 18

0.0208

April 12

0.0208

April 19

0.0208

April 13

0.0207

April 20

0.0208

April 14

0.0208

April 21

0.0208

Average weekly

0.0208

Average weekly

0.0208

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0001 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0005 manat and made up 0.0876 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 10

0.0883

April 17

0.0877

April 11

0.0882

April 18

0.0877

April 12

0.0881

April 19

0.0876

April 13

0.0880

April 20

0.0876

April 14

0.0879

April 21

0.0876

Average weekly

0.0881

Average weekly

0.0876
