Infectious animal disease-free zones to be created in Azerbaijan's Karabakh - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. I State Program on the Great Return to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation provides for a plan of special measures to create infectious animal disease-free zones, Chairman of the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan Goshgar Tahmazli told journalists after an event in Baku organized by the Food Safety Agency, the World Organization for Animal Health (FOAH), the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

Tahmazli noted that together with the Chief State Veterinary Inspector of Azerbaijan, the FOAH experts and other analysts from international organizations, such as the FAO, an inspection of the territories liberated from occupation was carried out.

"Priorities have been set concerning the question of where Infectious animal disease-free zones will be created," the chairman said.