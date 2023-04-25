Romanian energy minister says necessary to give opportunity to other countries to join 'Solidarity Ring'

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 25. It is necessary to provide an opportunity for other countries to join the 'Solidarity Ring' ((upgraded transmission network systems of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia)), Romanian Minister of Energy, Virgil-Daniel Popescu said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the ceremony dedicated to the signing a memorandum of understanding to promote cooperation between Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ Hungary), EURSTREAM (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sofia.

"The Solidarity Ring is an indicator of solidarity and cooperation. It is necessary to provide an opportunity for other countries to join this initiative," he said.

Will be updated