Turkish TOGG electric car to be exported worldwide - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. TOGG, the first electric car produced in Türkiye, will be exported to all countries of the world from 2025, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

According to Erdogan, by 2030 it’s planned to produce one million TOGG electric vehicles.

C-segment SUV Prototypes of the TOGG electric crossover and electric sedan were presented in December 2019.

On March 14, 2023, prices for TOGG electric car were announced.

The starting cost of the TX10 model is 953,000 Turkish liras ($49,290). Depending on the transmission, there are three different models of electric cars offered.

The cost of the V1 RWD Standard car is 953,000 Turkish liras ($49,290); that of the V2 RWD Standard is 1.05 million Turkish liras ($54,304); and the V2 RWD costs 1.25 million Turkish liras ($64,644).