Azerbaijan's non-oil exports jump by over 20%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to $12.6 billion, while non-oil exports reached $1.2 billion from January through April of this year, Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan told Trend.

In the specified period, exports in the non-oil sector grew by 21.2 percent compared to the same period last year.

In particular, the export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages has increased sixfold.

At the same time, the value agricultural and agro-industrial products increased by 9.1 percent and amounted to $248.2 million.

To compare, according to the center, Azerbaijani exports from January through February 2023 totaled $4.5 billion, $651.4 million of which accounted for non-oil exports, which is 36.6 percent higher than in the same period of 2022.

According to the center, in the reporting period, the value of exports of agricultural and agro-industrial products amounted to $124.8 million.

The export of beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) from the first two month of 2023 increased 6.6 times, while sugar grew by 78.5 percent, and tea increased by 22.7 percent.

Moreover, in 2022, exports from the country totaled $38.1 billion, $3 billion of which accounted for non-oil exports, which is 10.3 percent higher than in the same period of 2021.