Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.26 per barrel on May 5, increasing by $2.61 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.76 per barrel, up by $2.62 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $49.97 per barrel on May 5, growing by $2.72 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.67 compared to the previous price and made up $75.78 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 6, 2023)