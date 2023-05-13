Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
|
Ofiicial AZN/USD exchange rate
|
May 1
|
1.7
|
May 8
|
1.7
|
May 2
|
1.7
|
May 9
|
1.7
|
May 3
|
1.7
|
May 10
|
1.7
|
May 4
|
1.7
|
May 11
|
1.7
|
May 5
|
1.7
|
May 12
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0202 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate grew by 0.0062 manat, to 1.8686 manat.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
May 1
|
1.8709
|
May 8
|
1.8774
|
May 2
|
1.8674
|
May 9
|
1.8774
|
May 3
|
1.8743
|
May 10
|
1.8652
|
May 4
|
1.8837
|
May 11
|
1.8658
|
May 5
|
1.8776
|
May 12
|
1.8572
|
Average weekly
|
1.8748
|
Average weekly
|
1.8686
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has fallen by 0.0002. The average AZN/RUB increased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.022 manat.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
May 1
|
0.0213
|
May 8
|
0.0219
|
May 2
|
0.0212
|
May 9
|
0.0219
|
May 3
|
0.0213
|
May 10
|
0.0218
|
May 4
|
0.0214
|
May 11
|
0.0223
|
May 5
|
0.0217
|
May 12
|
0.0221
|
Average weekly
|
0.0214
|
Average weekly
|
0.0220
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0003 manat and made up 0.087 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
May 1
|
0.0874
|
May 8
|
0.0872
|
May 2
|
0.0874
|
May 9
|
0.0872
|
May 3
|
0.0873
|
May 10
|
0.0871
|
May 4
|
0.0873
|
May 11
|
0.0870
|
May 5
|
0.0872
|
May 12
|
0.0866
|
Average weekly
|
0.0873
|
Average weekly
|
0.0870