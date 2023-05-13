Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Ofiicial AZN/USD exchange rate May 1 1.7 May 8 1.7 May 2 1.7 May 9 1.7 May 3 1.7 May 10 1.7 May 4 1.7 May 11 1.7 May 5 1.7 May 12 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0202 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate grew by 0.0062 manat, to 1.8686 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate May 1 1.8709 May 8 1.8774 May 2 1.8674 May 9 1.8774 May 3 1.8743 May 10 1.8652 May 4 1.8837 May 11 1.8658 May 5 1.8776 May 12 1.8572 Average weekly 1.8748 Average weekly 1.8686

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has fallen by 0.0002. The average AZN/RUB increased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.022 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate May 1 0.0213 May 8 0.0219 May 2 0.0212 May 9 0.0219 May 3 0.0213 May 10 0.0218 May 4 0.0214 May 11 0.0223 May 5 0.0217 May 12 0.0221 Average weekly 0.0214 Average weekly 0.0220

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0003 manat and made up 0.087 manat.