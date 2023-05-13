Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 13 May 2023
Weekly overview of Azerbaijan's currency market

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic, remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the week's results was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Ofiicial AZN/USD exchange rate

May 1

1.7

May 8

1.7

May 2

1.7

May 9

1.7

May 3

1.7

May 10

1.7

May 4

1.7

May 11

1.7

May 5

1.7

May 12

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0202 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate grew by 0.0062 manat, to 1.8686 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

May 1

1.8709

May 8

1.8774

May 2

1.8674

May 9

1.8774

May 3

1.8743

May 10

1.8652

May 4

1.8837

May 11

1.8658

May 5

1.8776

May 12

1.8572

Average weekly

1.8748

Average weekly

1.8686

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has fallen by 0.0002. The average AZN/RUB increased by 0.0006 manat and totaled 0.022 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

May 1

0.0213

May 8

0.0219

May 2

0.0212

May 9

0.0219

May 3

0.0213

May 10

0.0218

May 4

0.0214

May 11

0.0223

May 5

0.0217

May 12

0.0221

Average weekly

0.0214

Average weekly

0.0220

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0006 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate lowered by 0.0003 manat and made up 0.087 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

May 1

0.0874

May 8

0.0872

May 2

0.0874

May 9

0.0872

May 3

0.0873

May 10

0.0871

May 4

0.0873

May 11

0.0870

May 5

0.0872

May 12

0.0866

Average weekly

0.0873

Average weekly

0.0870
