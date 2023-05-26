Central Bank of Azerbaijan, Association of Stock Market Participants join forces to protect investors’ rights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan held a meeting to discuss issues of protecting investors' rights and expanding dispute resolution mechanisms, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the event was organized with the participation of the "Association of Stock Market Participants of Azerbaijan" Public Association in order to strengthen cooperation and joint actions.

One of the key topics raised at the meeting was the need for strict compliance with the legislation and focusing on the methodological guidelines developed by the CBA on consumer complaints in financial institutions.

The participants of the meeting expressed support for the introduction of mediation as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism, which can significantly increase the effectiveness of this activity.

The main emphasis was placed on exploring the possibilities associated with the consideration of incoming appeals, as well as on improving the experience and developing mediation.

The CBA and the Association expressed their readiness to actively cooperate in the implementation of these measures and to make significant progress in the protection of investors' rights.