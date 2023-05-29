Cost of paid services to population in Azerbaijan reaches $2B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The cost of paid services to the population in Azerbaijan from January through April 2023 increased in real terms by 11.9 percent year-on-year and amounted to 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion), Trend reports.

The data of the State Statistics Committee of the country shows that legal entities provided services to the population in the amount of 2.6 billion manat ($1.5 billion), which reached 75.3 percent of the total cost of services.

Moreover, in the reporting period, each resident of the country used various paid services in the amount of an average of 345.7 manat ($203.3), which in nominal terms is 63.9 manat ($37.5) more compared to the corresponding period last year.

According to the committee, in 2022 the cost of paid services provided to the population in Azerbaijan increased by 8 percent to 9.2 billion manat ($5.4 billion) compared to the previous year.