Work underway to form new sources of drinking water in Azerbaijani liberated territories - Azersu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Currently, work is underway in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur Economic Region to form new sources of drinking water, Seymur Seyidov, Deputy Chairman of Azersu OJSC (responsible for providing all the water and sewerage-related services across Azerbaijan), said at the 2nd Caspian Water Innovation Forum, Trend reports.

According to Seyidov, this is an integral part of the company's work within the framework of the Great Return program.

"In addition, I would like to note that 44 new sources of drinking water have been created in the country over the past few years," Seyidov highlighted.

As the deputy chairman said, in order to effectively use water resources and create new sources in 54 cities and villages, the corresponding work has already been carried out in 33 of them and progress has been made.

Moreover, an agency has been established in the country, the main activity of which is aimed at providing agricultural sector entrepreneurs with water for land reclamation purposes.