Azerbaijan’s Enterprise Development Fund financed more than 2,000 projects in 2022 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Azerbaijan’s Enterprise Development Fund lent to 2,726 projects in 2022, Trend reports via the tweet of Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov.

According to him, the number of preferential loans for all these projects amounted to 145.9 million manat ($85.8 million).

"Funds in the amount of 92.8 million manat ($54.5 million) were allocated for the projects of microentrepreneurs, 25.4 million manat ($14.9 million) for small entrepreneurs, 25.2 million manat ($14.8 million) and 2.5 million manat ($1.4 million) for medium and large enterprises, respectively. Microentrepreneurs submitted 2,617 projects, small, medium, and large entrepreneurs - 77, 30 and 2 projects, respectively," the minister said.