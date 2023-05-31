Creation of investment fund of Turkic-speaking countries to stimulate their economic dev't - analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Turkic Investment Fund will become the most effective factor in the integration of Turkic-speaking countries, political analyst Aydin Guliyev told Trend.

Guliyev noted that the decision to create such a fund was made at the summit in Kyrgyzstan a few months ago.

"The adoption of such a decision is a historically significant event that opens up great prospects for the integration of the Turkic states, especially in the economic sphere. The member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) are in the process of close integration with each other, which is most clearly manifested, first of all, in the trade and economic sector," he said.

According to the analyst, the OTS serves the purpose of strengthening both the political ties of the Turkic-speaking countries and closer unification and coordination of their investment opportunities in the trade and economic sector.

Guliyev noted that the creation of the fund is becoming even more necessary due to other factors, including the growth of investment demand in the context of the liberation of Azerbaijani lands from Armenian occupation, as well as meeting the needs after the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

"Of course, the creation of the fund will benefit not only in this regard, but also improve economic opportunities and further strengthen the economies of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and the Turkic-speaking countries of Central Asia," he added.