SOCAR, Energy China International discuss development of renewable energy projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Senior Vice President of China Energy International Group Co. Ltd (Energy China International) Xiaodang Lin, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

The meeting provided information on the activities of SOCAR, investment projects implemented in the country and abroad, long-term goals related to the energy transition, and work done in the field of renewable energy.

It was noted that Energy China International has diversified activities in the field of green energy and low-carbon energy in different countries of the world and is one of the leading international companies in China.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of renewable energy projects, organizing the exchange of experience between the parties, the implementation of cost-effective projects and other topics of mutual interest.