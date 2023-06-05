Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.
The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against dollar
|
May 22
|
1.7
|
May 29
|
1.7
|
May 23
|
1.7
|
May 30
|
1.7
|
May 24
|
1.7
|
May 31
|
1.7
|
May 25
|
1.7
|
June 1
|
1.7
|
May 26
|
1.7
|
June 2
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0044 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0100 manat and amounted to 1.8219 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against euro
|
May 22
|
1.8390
|
May 29
|
1.8254
|
May 23
|
1.8374
|
May 30
|
1.8199
|
May 24
|
1.8325
|
May 31
|
1.8182
|
May 25
|
1.8250
|
June 1
|
1.8160
|
May 26
|
1.8254
|
June 2
|
1.8298
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8319
|
Average rate per week
|
1.8219
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0211 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble
|
May 22
|
0.0212
|
May 29
|
0.0212
|
May 23
|
0.0212
|
May 30
|
0.0212
|
May 24
|
0.0211
|
May 31
|
0.0210
|
May 25
|
0.0211
|
June 1
|
0.0209
|
May 26
|
0.0212
|
June 2
|
0.0210
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0212
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0211
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0036 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0025 manat and amounted to 0.0830 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira
|
May 22
|
0.0858
|
May 29
|
0.0850
|
May 23
|
0.0857
|
May 30
|
0.0841
|
May 24
|
0.0856
|
May 31
|
0.0825
|
May 25
|
0.0854
|
June 1
|
0.0819
|
May 26
|
0.0850
|
June 2
|
0.0814
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0855
|
Average rate per week
|
0.0830