Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Economy Materials 5 June 2023 03:21 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly overview of Azerbaijani currency market

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The official exchange rate of the manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate of the week was 1.7 manat to one dollar.

Official exchange rate of manat against dollar

May 22

1.7

May 29

1.7

May 23

1.7

May 30

1.7

May 24

1.7

May 31

1.7

May 25

1.7

June 1

1.7

May 26

1.7

June 2

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

According to the results of this week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the euro decreased by 0.0044 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0100 manat and amounted to 1.8219 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of manat against euro

May 22

1.8390

May 29

1.8254

May 23

1.8374

May 30

1.8199

May 24

1.8325

May 31

1.8182

May 25

1.8250

June 1

1.8160

May 26

1.8254

June 2

1.8298

Average rate per week

1.8319

Average rate per week

1.8219

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0002 manat. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0001 manat and amounted to 0.0211 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of manat against Russian ruble

May 22

0.0212

May 29

0.0212

May 23

0.0212

May 30

0.0212

May 24

0.0211

May 31

0.0210

May 25

0.0211

June 1

0.0209

May 26

0.0212

June 2

0.0210

Average rate per week

0.0212

Average rate per week

0.0211

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0036 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate decreased by 0.0025 manat and amounted to 0.0830 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of manat against Turkish lira

May 22

0.0858

May 29

0.0850

May 23

0.0857

May 30

0.0841

May 24

0.0856

May 31

0.0825

May 25

0.0854

June 1

0.0819

May 26

0.0850

June 2

0.0814

Average rate per week

0.0855

Average rate per week

0.0830
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more