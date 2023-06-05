World Bank appoints new country manager for Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. The World Bank (WB) has appointed a new country manager for Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The duties of the country manager will be transferred to Stefanie Stallmeister from July 1.

Previously, Stallmeister was the WB's Operations Manager for Vietnam, East Asia and the Pacific.

Sarah Michael, who is the WB Country Manager in Baku, will continue to work at the WB Headquarters in Washington as a designated person for the Middle East and North Africa region.

Michael was appointed to the post of Country Manager for the WB in Azerbaijan in 2020.