Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to state budget 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Deputies discussed amendments to the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" at a special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the amendments, the revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 will amount to 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), expenditures - 36.5 billion manat or $21.4 billion (including centralized revenues - 33 billion manat or $19.4 billion, local revenues - 764.7 million manat ($449.8 million), centralized expenditures - 35.7 billion manat ($20.9 billion), local expenditures - 777 million manat or $457 million).

The amendments were put to the vote and approved in the second reading after discussions.

State budget revenues of the Republic of Azerbaijan for last year amounted to 30.67 billion manat ($18 billion), and expenses - 32.6 billion manat ($19.18 billion).

A total of 4.3 billion manat ($2.5 billion) was set aside from the state budget for 2022 for the reconstruction and restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories [after the Second Karabakh War].