Azerbaijan sees growth in tax revenues to state budget - minister

Economy Materials 12 July 2023 14:27 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sees growth in tax revenues to state budget - minister

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan from January through June 20203 amounted to 9.181 billion manat ($5.4 billion), Trend reports.

In the reporting period, tax revenues to the state budget increased by 41.6 percent year-on-year, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter page.

He notes that, at the same time, revenues to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 18.2 percent and reached 5,199 billion manat ($3 billion).

"Increasing the transparency of the economy, reducing the scale of the "shadow economy", the legalization of entrepreneurial activity lead to a dynamic increase in tax revenues," the minister said.

Meanwhile, in 2022, tax revenues to the state budget of Azerbaijan amounted to 15.541 billion manat ($9.1 billion), which is an increase of 82.2 percent, compared to 2021. During the reporting period, revenues to the non-oil and gas sector increased by 27.9 percent to 8,134 billion manat ($4.7 billion).

